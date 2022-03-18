Amy LaBelle, Award Winning Wine Maker & Philanthropist, Supports Charities Through Creative Fundraising Efforts

Amy LaBelle, Owner of Renowned LaBelle Winery

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy LaBelle supports a range of family, community, and civic groups in New Hampshire through LaBelle's Charitable Giving Program. LaBelle has aides in hundreds of organizations achieving their fundraising goals since founding LaBelle Winery in 2012 a primary goal for expanding LaBelle Winery's locations, goods, and services is to increase her community support through philanthropic giving that makes a difference and enhances people's lives. These stories will appear throughout the upcoming lifestyle program, "The Winemaker's Kitchen Show."

"Every month, LaBelle Winery receives dozens of requests for charitable contributions. In order to handle LaBelle's Charitable Giving Program and the actual distribution of donations, Amy has dedicated time and resources to the cause by forming an internal charitable giving committee," states the team at LaBelle Winery.

LaBelle assists nonprofit organizations in achieving their fundraising goals by providing support in a number of methods that complement their fundraising themes and objectives. A complimentary wine tasting, conducted by staff employees at an offsite venue, is a frequently requested contribution. These tastings are seen as an important "attraction" by the hosting group because they boost the number of people that attend. Amy also graciously reduces or waives facility rental and audio-visual rental fees for philanthropic groups who choose LaBelle Winery to host their event, allowing them to focus their fundraising efforts on the community or cause they represent.

LaBelle also supports organizations in more traditional ways by donating auction items such as complimentary tickets to LaBelle-sponsored educational classes, gift baskets, gift cards, LaBelle Links golf memberships, private wine tasting certificates for small or large groups, cooking demonstrations (conducted by Amy), tickets to LaBelle-sponsored events, ad purchases, and cash sponsorships and contributions.

Throughout the year, Amy and the LaBelle team host a variety of family-friendly events with a philanthropic component including a Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration every year, and attendees are urged to give to the featured nonprofit's cause.

“This past Winter, we hosted LaBelle Lights at our Derry location. This event, which supports Toys for Tots, End 68 Hours of Hunger, and Empowering Angels, has received amazing support from the community. LaBelle held family activities as another way for LaBelle to give back to the community through its Charitable Giving Program," LaBelle Winery states.

Charities include End 68 Hours of Hunger, Catholic Charities, Homeland Heros Foundation, Children's Advocacy Center, Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, Manchester Community Health Center, Shelter from the Storm, American Heart Association, NH Food Bank, local Rotary, Lions Clubs, Women's Clubs, Soup Kitchens, Boys and Girls Clubs, Schools and PTA, High Hopes Foundation of NH, CHaD, Stay Work Play, Granite YMCA, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New Hampshire, Front Door Agency, Families in Transition, Easterseals, Veterans Count, Habitat For Humanity, Front Door Agency, and many more.

In addition, LaBelle has created her own foundation, Empowering Angels, which empowered young people through teaching the idea of entrepreneurship to those children for whom being a business owner might not be an obvious path. Hosting a two-day “Entrepreneurship Camp” and speaking in local schools, LaBelle hopes to spark the idea in children that entrepreneurship is an option for everyone.

More info on Amy Labelle, go to: http://labellewinery.com