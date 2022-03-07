Multi-photo editing app Batched donates all the profit to support Ukraine

Batched photo editing with Filters Color Standout tool Color Transfer tool - use any photo as a style reference

Made in Ukraine editing app Batched will donate all the profit to support Ukraine in war with Russia.

I don't want Ukraine's history to be a legend about 300 Spartans” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

LVIV, UKRAINE, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-photo editing app Batched will donate all the profit to support the Ukrainian army in war with Russia. That decision was made just before the launch of the app in the App Store. Developer company ADVA Soft is well-known not only for its top-rated object removal app TouchRetouch but for its strong civic position.

In addition to personal and corporate donations, humanitarian help, the company’s leadership decided to donate all the profit from the Batched app to support Ukraine.

After successful beta testing late last year, multi-photo editing app Batched is available for iOS and iPadOS. The app was long-awaited and ADVA Soft hopes to please users with its functionality.

The main feature of the app is the possibility to edit multiple photos at the same time. Users can see all imported photos in a grid by 2 or 3 pictures in a row. Batched allows editing all imported photos simultaneously or linking and editing some of them. This feature gives users unsurpassed freedom and control over the process.

Batched has got freemium model and every iPhone user can install it for free. ADVA Soft values users’ time and comfort above all, so there will be no ads in the free version.

Everything you need to edit your photos

The app has got a number of photo adjustment tools and effects. Starting with the color, light and detail basic adjustment and followed by trendy Duotone, Color Standout and Selective Hue effects, Batched also offers a unique Color Transfer tool.

One of the most popular tools of the app is Filters because of its seamless work and great results. They are grouped, easy to find and regularly updated. Users can enjoy constantly increasing number of trendy and popular filters like Film, Glitch, Urban and others.

Color Transfer tool

The Unique Color Transfer tool is definitely worth trying. Users can use any photo as a color style reference to change photos in one click. Saving time and effort on editing one can upload an image with desired coloring or find a picture in the built-in Unsplash photo library.

Remove objects easily

Batched was created by ADVA Soft and this means it has got the best object removal algorithm on the market. It tooks the most popular functionality from TouchRetouch that gives users an opportunity to delete any unwanted objects easily.

Whether a user intends to edit similar photos in one style or wants to match different pictures for a consistent-looking set, Batched has everything to make it in the most convenient way.

For more details, visit: www.adva-soft.com/batched

E-mail us: batched@adva-soft.com

Visit our Instagram: @batched.app

Multi-photo editing app Batched