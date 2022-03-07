Global Human Capital Management Market Research Report 2022

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Human Capital Management Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD XX Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 7.1 % over the forecast period.

This report analyses the global market for Human Capital Management . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

The majority of businesses across all industries are experiencing a scarcity of highly skilled workers, as business operations become more complex day by day as a result of the adoption of the latest technological and innovative advancements and innovations. As a result, human resource managers around the world are having difficulty hiring the right people for the right jobs. Human capital management (HCM) suites can assist HR managers in finding qualified employees by utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. AI and machine learning can assist in automating the recruitment process and providing more filters to aid in the selection of the most qualified candidates.

When implementing human capital management systems in an organisation, data inconsistency is one of the most difficult challenges to overcome. Unstructured data is generated by a variety of tools used by various departments and is collected in various locations. Businesses all over the world are embracing digitalization and the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Each of these technologies generates a massive amount of data in a variety of formats. As a result, over-reliance on a large number of applications and technologies can result in a lack of consistency and dependability.

HR practises and processes differ from one organisation to the next across the world due to the diversity of the workforce. Every organisation has its own set of policies and procedures for payroll, employee benefits, leave management, and other HR-related tasks and responsibilities. Thus, there are no universally accepted standards for these procedures. This results in an unexpected requirement for customised human capital management software setup, which necessitates the creation of a separate budget.

Major Players of the Human Capital Management Market

1. SAP AG

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Workday, Inc.

4. Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

5. ADP, LLC.

6. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

7. Infor

8. Kronos Incorporated

9. Meta4 Global

10. Talentia Software

11. Ramco Systems

12. IBM Systems

13. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

14. SumTotal Systems, LLC

15. PeopleFluent, Inc.

16. Others

Global Human Capital Management Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Human Capital Management Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The widespread adoption of a remote work culture by businesses around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is posing new challenges for human capital management (HCM) software and service providers. The most difficult challenge is keeping offerings up to date with the changing working cultures of organisations. During this pandemic, human capital management (HCM) providers can advance their software by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location. This is expected to have a positive impact on the adoption of human capital management software. Cost cutting and project delays by businesses, on the other hand, may serve as a deterrent to the widespread adoption of human capital management software.

Market Segmentation

• Solution

o Payroll Management

o Talent Management

o Workforce Management

• Deployment

o On-Premise

o Cloud

