UFUND Private Token Sales is live - Limited Period Offer
A 50% discount is offered at the token sales event, making the Token price 4.35 Matic.
A 50% discount is offered at the token sales event, making the Token price 4.35 Matic.”WILMINGTON, DELWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFUND is creating a single point-of-access platform for investors who can directly fund projects in need of capital and for businesses that need capital outside traditional finance for sustainable business growth.
— UFUND Team
UFUND creates a space where retail and crypto-centric investors can network, learn about new opportunities and, of course, earn through:
A disruptive and innovative crowdfunding platform,
Tokenize businesses' illiquid assets to generate cash for growth.
Decentralized Exchange with liquidity providers to allow P2P trading between Investors and Campaigners of UFUND Platform.
With its Tokenizer, Exchange, Ethereum, and Polygon Blockchains, UFUND offers utility and security token services for businesses to access funds, and for investors to get substantial returns, trade tokens, products, and commodities.
UFUND focuses only on the transactional side of the business regardless of the business' situation and location, and if the sellers and ultimate buyers can be covered by our first-class insurers. UFUND solution removes the burdens of coverage and funding to businesses as it only analyzes transactions submitted by businesses seeking crowdfunding on the UFUND platform.
The current price per token: US$20=8.70 Matic. During the UFD Token private sales event, a 50% discount is offered, which makes the Token price at 4.35 Matic. Transaction volume per year is 2,500,000, and the time required for completing a transaction: instant to one hour.
Private token sales are live until the 8th of March 2022. The token crowd sale will begin from 9th March 2022.
Currency accepted during token sales: MATIC, BTC, ETH, ETC, LTC, DASH, ZEC, EUR, GBP, CHF, HKD & USD.
UFUND is a DeFi Crowdfunding Platform that promotes tokenization as a new solution in the supply chain finance for small businesses. By bringing together investors and business owners, the platform brings solutions to businesses and sustainable returns to investors.
UFUND Team
UFUND Real Business
+1 302-426-5043
sales@ufund.online
UFUND Crowdfunding Small businesses