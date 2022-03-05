Rapid tests for people 60+ at pharmacies

CANADA, March 5 - Starting March 7, 2022, rapid antigen test kits will be available through community pharmacies to people aged 60 and older.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit containing five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost. Individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit or, if others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual’s name and personal health number, date of birth must also be supplied.

Individuals should pick up a test kit when they are asymptomatic to use at a future time when they have symptoms. Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals.

As of March 3, the Ministry of Health has shipped 3.9 million tests to pharmacy distributors. Of these, 1.8 million rapid tests have been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province, and as many as 583,000 rapid tests have been dispensed through the more than 1,000 participating pharmacies.

B.C. is expecting to receive an additional 9 million tests from the federal government, which will support the province’s strategy to further distribute tests to members of the broader community.

Learn More:

For more information on the government’s distribution of rapid tests: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/testing

For information on rapid antigen testing for COVID-19: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/rapid-antigen-testing

For information on when to get a COVID-19 test at a collection centre: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/when-to-get-a-covid-19-test

On understanding your test result: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/understanding-test-results

For instructions on what to do if you test positive: http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/Tested-positive-COVID19.pdf