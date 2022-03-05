Europe Holds Major Market Share in Global Saturated Kraft Paper Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturated Kraft Paper Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Basis Weight (Less than 50 GSM, 50 to 100 GSM), Paper Grade (Unbleached, Bleached), Application (Countertop, Partition) and By Geography
The Global Saturated Kraft Paper Market is accounted for $1.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.85 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Saturated kraft paper offers a barrier against moisture as is anti-moisture. It is a kind of specialty paper that is prepared from sawdust substantial and holds strength & numerous extra features. Saturated kraft paper has varied applications such as partition, flooring, shelving, and countertop. It has a low impact on the environment, as it can be recycled. This paper offers a range of benefits such as tear resistance, offer product consistency, high degree of porosity, eco-friendliness, stiffness, and others, which make it suitable for the building & construction industry. The Unbleached segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is mostly used as core paper in high-pressure decorative laminate applications, the manufacturers are increasing the production of unbleached saturated kraft paper; it is being publicized for offering strong performance and product consistency in laminate applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share, due to amplified demand for the saturating kraft papers in heavily populated countries as it is progressively utilized in the production of packages to ensure expense savings, sustainability, and security of the packaged products. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR, as the demand for sack kraft paper as a primary packaging format for transportation of numerous products in bulk to lower the total packaging expenditure.
Some of the key players profiled in the Saturated Kraft Paper Market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Fortune Paper Mills LLP, International Paper Company, MM Kotkamills, Mondi PLC, Nordic Paper AS, Onyx Specialty Papers, Inc., Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc., Pudumjee Paper Products, Segezha Group, Shanghai Plastech Group Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., and WestRock Company.
Browse complete "Saturated Kraft Paper Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/saturated-kraft-paper-market
Request a Sample of this Saturated Kraft Paper Market - Global Market Outlook (2021-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/saturated-kraft-paper-market/request-sample
