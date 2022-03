Media Statement: FWC moving forward with proposed rules for nonnative fish and wildlife

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) today unanimously approved staff moving forward with proposed rule updates related to nonnative fish and wildlife species. Proposed rules include:

Allowing for deviations in caging and biosecurity.

Allowing for limited public contact during mobile exhibition.

Allowing for transfer of Prohibited species pets to spouses and beneficiaries.

Updating Eradication and Control Permit application.

Staff will collect additional public feedback before bringing final rule language for consideration at a future Commission meeting.

For more information about recent rule changes, visit MyFWC.com/ReptileRule