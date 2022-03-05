FWC approves changes to shrimp regulations
At its March meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to shrimp regulations.
The following changes will go into effect May 1:
- Allow recreational shrimp harvest in the Big Bend closed area with a limit of 2 gallons per person and 5 gallons per vessel using cast nets and dip nets only.
- Allow high-salinity freezer tanks for commercial food shrimp production.
- Make several technical clarifications and updates to rule language.
These changes are the final phase of a long-term effort to update shrimp regulations.
For more information, including the March 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”