Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,195 in the last 365 days.

FWC approves changes to shrimp regulations

At its March meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to shrimp regulations.

The following changes will go into effect May 1:

  • Allow recreational shrimp harvest in the Big Bend closed area with a limit of 2 gallons per person and 5 gallons per vessel using cast nets and dip nets only.
  • Allow high-salinity freezer tanks for commercial food shrimp production.
  • Make several technical clarifications and updates to rule language.

These changes are the final phase of a long-term effort to update shrimp regulations.

For more information, including the March 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

You just read:

FWC approves changes to shrimp regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.