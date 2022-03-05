BLAK FEMALE GARDENERS IS STAKING THEIR CLAIM
BLAK GARDENER TALK CELEBRATES WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH
I can’t wait to be a part of this BLAK Gardener Talk's Women's History Month Celebration”DC, WASHINGTON, NORTHEAST, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In cities across America, the BLAK female gardener is staking her claim. Whether she is an urban homesteader, art enthusiast, garden chain breaker, community garden leader, or maker of a movement, the BLAK female gardener is on the rise. These ladies are five-star growers planting seeds of change in the urban agriculture movement, role models for what can be done, inspiration for what can be achieved, and hope for what comes next.
— Taryn Graham, BLAK Female Gardener
“For me, change is two-pronged. Boots on the ground gardening and heels behind the podium” says, Vanessa Pierre, Homesteader at Homestead Hustle Healing
BLAK Gardener Talk is powerful conversations
All month long, you can hear this BLAK female gardener individual stories on BLAK Gardener Talk (LIVE), Every Saturday at 11 AM EST on IGTV @gardeningandbeats
LIVE IG LINK: https://www.instagram.com/gardeningandbeats/?hl=en
BLAK GARDENER TALK, aka by Any Means Necessary; is an IG LIVE Talk Show
dedicated to providing answers, tips, and inspiration to people as more and more black and brown people worldwide are reconnecting to their roots and redefining their relationship to the land by gardening and farming. BLAK GARDENER TALK is dedicated to sharing those voices to inspire all people of color and maybe even some that don’t look us to Grow by Any Means Necessary, but sometimes we just need our own safe space to talk!
BLAK Gardener Talk Lineup
3.5.22 Plant Lady @thee.plant.lady
3.6.22 Darrelynne @gardeningdee
3.12.22 Taryn Graham @sowinthecity
3.19.22 Alexis Adams @theurbangardenher
3.26.22 Vanessa Pierre @homesteadhustlehealing
###
Gardening and Beats is a full-fledged global gardening coach service specializing in helping build new gardens and helping new gardeners/farmers grow their own food using an organic and spiritual approach to gardening.
BLAK Gardener Talk-Women's History Month Promo