Indian Nurses Hub: Association of Registered Nurses and Nursing Students

Indian Nurses hub logo

Nurses association of India for registered Nurses and nursing students

JODHPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Nurses hub association is comprised of nursing majors and those interested in the profession of nursing.

Indian nurses hub work to provide opportunity for personal , intellectual, professional and social growth of its members.

The Indian Nurses hub founded in March 2020.

The headquarters of Indian Nurses hub is located in Laxmanpura mehloo Barmer Rajasthan India 344708.

The Indian Nurses Hub was established to address the problems, inequities and problems prevalent in the field of nursing education and nursing medicine. Due to the efforts made by the organization, the nursing education and medical world is getting strengthened and the efforts of improvement by the organization are going on continuously as there is a great need for improvement in the field of nursing education and medicine.

The National President of Indian Nurses Hub is Mr. Prem Miral who is always in the forefront of Nursing interests Work to take the problems related to the nursing profession to the government through tweets, strikes, letters

Prem Miral is also book writer and their book name is Community health officer CHO golden key point.