BearTax Raises $3.2 Million in Seed Round to Accelerate Global Crypto Tax Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- BearTax, which offers cryptocurrency tax software announced a $3.2 Million Seed Round led by Seattle-based seed fund, Ascend VC. They are joined by BAM Ventures, defi.vc, Draper Startup House, Hustle Fund, Tacoma Venture Fund, Sketchnote Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures, and more.
“We’re thrilled to have the support of top-tier investors for our first round of outside funding. They’re betting on our vision, our winning strategy, and our ability to innovate and execute to capture this quickly-evolving global market,” said Tela Andrews, CEO of BearTax.
Started in 2018, BearTax was developed to automate crypto tax calculations for investor reporting. Designed as a scalable and global platform from the beginning, BearTax has helped over 13,000 investors maximize their gains and is looking to accelerate growth with this round of funding.
“There will be billions in taxes owed to global governments on cryptocurrency gains for 2021. But crypto tax preparation software as a service is in its infancy. With his background running product at the largest enterprise tax software company in the world, Tela is just the founder to tackle this problem.” — Kirby Winfield, Founding General Partner at Ascend VC.
About BearTax
BearTax is a comprehensive and global cryptocurrency accounting suite that integrates with wallets and exchanges to calculate gain-loss and file taxes on cryptocurrency transactions. Founded in 2018, it has grown from a self-help tool for one person to a complete SaaS product suite serving thousands of customers across various countries.
