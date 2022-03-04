Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 4, 2022

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 5615 – Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 5616 – DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security)
  3. S. 658 – National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act of 2021, as amended (Sen. Cornyn – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 5681 – Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday and Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (2 bills)

  1. H.Con.Res. 70 – Condemning threats of violence against historically Black colleges and universities (“HBCUs”) and reaffirming support for HBCUs and their students, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor)
  2. H.Res. 881 – Condemning the heinous terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022, as amended (Rep. Van Duyne – Oversight and Reform)
Legislation Related to FY22 Appropriations

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

