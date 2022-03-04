THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 4, 2022

TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday and Friday, the House is not in session.
Suspensions (2 bills)
H.Con.Res. 70 – Condemning threats of violence against historically Black colleges and universities (“HBCUs”) and reaffirming support for HBCUs and their students, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor)
H.Res. 881 – Condemning the heinous terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022, as amended (Rep. Van Duyne – Oversight and Reform)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.