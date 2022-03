I Am a Sidewalk By: Matt MacGregor

Sidewalk: Your Concrete Buddy on the Road

“I was full of life’s potential, for I did not know what I was going to be; a wall, a road, a porch, a footing, a bridge beam or a sidewalk.” —” — Matt MacGregor

"I was full of life's potential, for I did not know what I was going to be; a wall, a road, a porch, a footing, a bridge beam or a sidewalk." —" — Matt MacGregor

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 -- Matt MacGregor wrote as a high school sophomore title, I Am a Sidewalk. "Thebook begins by showing, through words and pictures, how concrete is prepared. Once the concreteis fixed as a sidewalk, a group of animals informs him that 'you are the start of trouble.' Indeed,the following pages show the area's burgeoning development crowding out the animals, who mustfind another place to live. The sidewalk nonetheless enjoys its role, surrounded by human activityall year long. Soar, the sidewalk's eagle friend returns to tell him that the road will expand, andthe sidewalk is broken up. The book ends with the sidewalk ready to be recycled and happily putto use again." — Blue Ink Review."This is a great book for kids. It goes into detail about how concrete is made and shows differentthings about how concrete is made. The sidewalk character is easy to relate to and has cuteillustrations!" — Amazon customer review.Matt wrote this story in 1977 as a sophomore in high school. He picked the topic to get points forcreativity and improve his chances for a better grade. In 2010, Matt asked his old friend Don Huffto help give him pointers. Don gave him some good ideas and encouraged him to continue. Hewas going to have his sons illustrate the story. Matt learned a lot during the process of turning theoriginal homework assignment into a children's book. With the help of the people he loves, helearned about the power of friendship, with patience and persistence to make progress. This storyis more than just a sidewalk journal. It is a reflection on life and speaks to that through the eyes ofa sidewalk. This story is for all of us, not just our children. Read it and see what it tells you.I Am a SidewalkWritten by: Matt MacGregor (author), Don Huff (illustrator)Kindle |Hardcover |Paperback |Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.