I Am a Sidewalk By: Matt MacGregor
Sidewalk: Your Concrete Buddy on the Road
“I was full of life’s potential, for I did not know what I was going to be; a wall, a road, a porch, a footing, a bridge beam or a sidewalk.” —”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt MacGregor wrote as a high school sophomore title, I Am a Sidewalk. “The
— Matt MacGregor
book begins by showing, through words and pictures, how concrete is prepared. Once the concrete
is fixed as a sidewalk, a group of animals informs him that ‘you are the start of trouble.’ Indeed,
the following pages show the area’s burgeoning development crowding out the animals, who must
find another place to live. The sidewalk nonetheless enjoys its role, surrounded by human activity
all year long. Soar, the sidewalk’s eagle friend returns to tell him that the road will expand, and
the sidewalk is broken up. The book ends with the sidewalk ready to be recycled and happily put
to use again.” — Blue Ink Review.
“This is a great book for kids. It goes into detail about how concrete is made and shows different
things about how concrete is made. The sidewalk character is easy to relate to and has cute
illustrations!” — Amazon customer review.
Matt wrote this story in 1977 as a sophomore in high school. He picked the topic to get points for
creativity and improve his chances for a better grade. In 2010, Matt asked his old friend Don Huff
to help give him pointers. Don gave him some good ideas and encouraged him to continue. He
was going to have his sons illustrate the story. Matt learned a lot during the process of turning the
original homework assignment into a children’s book. With the help of the people he loves, he
learned about the power of friendship, with patience and persistence to make progress. This story
is more than just a sidewalk journal. It is a reflection on life and speaks to that through the eyes of
a sidewalk. This story is for all of us, not just our children. Read it and see what it tells you.
I Am a Sidewalk
Written by: Matt MacGregor (author), Don Huff (illustrator)
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
