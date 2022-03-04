Submit Release
ICYMI: Supply Chains in Texas

TEXAS, March 4 - In Fiscal Notes, we recently highlighted industries in Texas that were part of Comptroller Hegar’s Good for Texas Tour focused on supply chains. These vital networks between companies and their suppliers are the building blocks of our modern economy, but they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in shipping backlogs and higher prices for goods on a global scale.

Plus, you won't want to miss our report on rare earths — minerals critical for producing smartphones, TVs, computers and other technology — and the company in West Texas developing a fully integrated rare earths supply chain.

You just read:

