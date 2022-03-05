Branded for Christ By: Robert F. Feller
Wide Different Variety of Evangelism Techniques through the life of an American Cowboy with Evangelism Faith
“For this is what the Lord has commanded us: “I have made you a light for the Gentiles, that you may bring salvation to the ends of the Earth.”—”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert F. Feller has published his book about evangelism titled, Branded for Christ.
— Acts 13:47
It compares and contrasts the life of an American cowboy to evangelism techniques. There are
evangelism exercises and surveys of churches taught. Feller shared methods to reach out to Nones,
Busters, Boomers, Millennials, and Mosaics..
“For this book, he applies a different style using a metaphor associated with the life of the
American cowboy with evangelism. As cowboys brand cattle to show they belong to them,
Christians have been “branded” indelibly by Christ and the cross to denote his divine ownership.
This style combined with Rev. Feller’s broad experience and in-depth knowledge of biblical
history and language makes reading his book interesting and sometimes a bit humorous.”— Harold
Stults, Ph.D., Amazon customer service.
“In his book, Pastor Feller uses metaphors of cowboy life and language to facilitate others in the
mission of witnessing for Christ in the 21st century. With personal stories and insights, biblical
truths, and national survey results, we received practical advice and recommendations to witness
for Christ to help churches grow. I enjoyed the creative aspect of this subject. Branded for Christ
encourages me to be a better witness for Christ.”— Amazon customer review.
“In this book, Pastor Feller uses multiple analogies of cowboy life, along with a Southwestern
twist, to help others be a witness to Christ. He does an excellent job of providing the “Dos” and
“Don’t” of evangelism. Using analogies such as “Good Roping” and “Slippery Lassos.” Pastor
Feller provides the reader with down to Earth strategies to help others come to Christ, but does so
in a creative way as to keep your attention.”— Amazon customer service.
Robert F. Feller is a retired Lutheran pastor with 58 years of parish experience and has served
churches in Illinois, South Dakota, New York, Michigan, California, and Arizona. He instructed
150 members in evangelism and trained as a church consultant and intentional interim pastor.
Branded for Christ
Written by: Robert F. Feller
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other