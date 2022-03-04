Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee to Meet March 9

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Casper, WY.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 am and will take place at the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center at Casper College (Room 225). During the meeting, the State Allocations Committee will review and allocate funds for highway noxious weed control contracts, pesticide registration fee grants, and state and private forestry noxious weed grants. They will also cover any other business as needed and there will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

The Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center at Casper College is located at 1910 Lisco Dr. in Casper, WY. For more information or a full agenda, contact Slade Franklin at 307-777-6585.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.