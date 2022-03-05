When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 04, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 04, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Torn & Glasser Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries

Company Announcement

Torn & Glasser of Pomona, CA is recalling 231 cases (2,772 units) of Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries due to an undeclared allergen. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries may also contain Dark Chocolate Almonds which are Tree Nuts (Almond) allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product affected by this recall is listed below.

Item # UPC Code Product Description Sell By Date Case Lot# Bag Lot# 638-011 6 46670 46342 6 SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET DARK CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRIES 12-12OZ 07/24/2022 795935 3001 A

The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were sold at Sprouts Farmer Market stores in the following 6 states under the Sprouts Farmer Market brand beginning November 3rd, 2021:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries was mixed with Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds in the bag. Subsequent investigation indicates that some Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds were used for Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries by Production personnel.

Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (213) 627-6496 Monday – Friday 7:00AM – 4:00PM or 1622 East Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90021.