Webinar: Food Insecurity, School Climate, and Planning Consideration

Date: March 15, 2022 Time: 10-11am Facilitator: Rebekah Sousa

Webinar Details:

Rebekah Sousa, an AmeriCorps VISTA working at the Maine Department of Education to end student hunger in Maine as part of “Ending Hunger 2030”, will discuss food insecurity in Maine, how it impacts school climate, and strategies to combat student hunger in planned and unplanned school closings. She hopes this information will feed into the larger goals of EH2030: Changing the Narrative of Food Insecurity, Closing the Equity Gap, and Increase Collaboration Across Sectors & Experiences.

Outcomes:

You will be able to define food insecurity

You will identify symptoms of malnutrition and food insecurity in the student body

You will have models for strengthening food security within communities

You will be equipped with resources to combat poverty- the leading cause of food insecurity

You will understand how community partnerships contribute to effective planning for emergency & contingency operations

Audience: School staff, administration, and school stakeholders

For more information, contact Maine Department of Education EOP/COOP/Site Assessment Officer Melissa Condon at melissa.a.condon@maine.gov.