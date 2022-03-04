Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,209 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: Food Insecurity, School Climate, and Planning Consideration

Date: March 15, 2022 Time: 10-11am Facilitator: Rebekah Sousa

Webinar Details:

Rebekah Sousa, an AmeriCorps VISTA working at the Maine Department of Education to end student hunger in Maine as part of “Ending Hunger 2030”, will discuss food insecurity in Maine, how it impacts school climate, and strategies to combat student hunger in planned and unplanned school closings. She hopes this information will feed into the larger goals of EH2030: Changing the Narrative of Food Insecurity, Closing the Equity Gap, and Increase Collaboration Across Sectors & Experiences.

Outcomes:

  • You will be able to define food insecurity
  • You will identify symptoms of malnutrition and food insecurity in the student body
  • You will have models for strengthening food security within communities
  • You will be equipped with resources to combat poverty- the leading cause of food insecurity
  • You will understand how community partnerships contribute to effective planning for emergency & contingency operations

Audience: School staff, administration, and school stakeholders

For more information, contact Maine Department of Education EOP/COOP/Site Assessment Officer Melissa Condon at melissa.a.condon@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: Food Insecurity, School Climate, and Planning Consideration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.