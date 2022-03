Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic and Effective Prayer By: Carlene Kelly

The Interactions to God with His Strategic Guidance and Prayers

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication.” — Carlene Kelly

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- I yield thanksgiving to Jesus Christ for such revelation on the teaching of how topray! Carlene Kelly has published the book title, Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic andEffective Prayer. The book is an incredible prayer tool in the hands of every believer from thebeginner to the seasoned prayer intercessor. There is no best prayer example to follow than theprayer that Jesus, Himself, prayed and then gave to His disciples. The Lord’s Prayer is more thana verse to recite. It is an in-depth study of strategic and effective communication combined withfaith that will produce phenomenal results.Pray Like a Pro encourages intimacy with a Heavenly Father that loves us and cares for us daily.We understand our relationship with God and learn how to effectively communicate with Him.Then, prayer is no longer a ritual or duty. Instead, prayer becomes a foreseen visit with a lovedone that produces miracles, powerful results, and infinite joy! This prayer study of the Lord’sPrayer easily and thoroughly instructs the reader to Pray Like a Pro.“I believe this book is instrumental in helping comprehend and understand the power of the Lord’sprayer. This study is the perfect book for a church Bible study. The way that the prayer was dividedinto each section is so insightful and helpful. A must-read for the study and topic of prayer.” —Amazon customer review.“This is a fabulous guide to prayer that lays out not what words to say but much deeper, interactionwith God. I love this guide and will give my children and friends a copy. I received a free copy ofthis book by Book Sprout and am voluntarily leaving a review.” — Apple Books Preview customerreview.Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic and Effective PrayerWritten by: Carlene KellyKindle |Paperback |Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.About Authors PressAuthors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of bothexperienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions forfull-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, andpublishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work tobe published, marketed, and sold.Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.