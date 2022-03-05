Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic and Effective Prayer By: Carlene Kelly
The Interactions to God with His Strategic Guidance and Prayers
Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I yield thanksgiving to Jesus Christ for such revelation on the teaching of how to
— Carlene Kelly
pray! Carlene Kelly has published the book title, Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic and
Effective Prayer. The book is an incredible prayer tool in the hands of every believer from the
beginner to the seasoned prayer intercessor. There is no best prayer example to follow than the
prayer that Jesus, Himself, prayed and then gave to His disciples. The Lord’s Prayer is more than
a verse to recite. It is an in-depth study of strategic and effective communication combined with
faith that will produce phenomenal results.
Pray Like a Pro encourages intimacy with a Heavenly Father that loves us and cares for us daily.
We understand our relationship with God and learn how to effectively communicate with Him.
Then, prayer is no longer a ritual or duty. Instead, prayer becomes a foreseen visit with a loved
one that produces miracles, powerful results, and infinite joy! This prayer study of the Lord’s
Prayer easily and thoroughly instructs the reader to Pray Like a Pro.
“I believe this book is instrumental in helping comprehend and understand the power of the Lord’s
prayer. This study is the perfect book for a church Bible study. The way that the prayer was divided
into each section is so insightful and helpful. A must-read for the study and topic of prayer.” —
Amazon customer review.
“This is a fabulous guide to prayer that lays out not what words to say but much deeper, interaction
with God. I love this guide and will give my children and friends a copy. I received a free copy of
this book by Book Sprout and am voluntarily leaving a review.” — Apple Books Preview customer
review.
Pray Like a Pro: A Guide to Strategic and Effective Prayer
Written by: Carlene Kelly
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
