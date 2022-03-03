Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,189 in the last 365 days.

President Tsai presides over 17th meeting of Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee

TAIWAN, March 3 - President Tsai presides over 17th meeting of Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee

President Tsai presides over 17th meeting of Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee

On March 3, President Tsai Ing-wen convened and presided over the 17th meeting of the Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te.

In her opening remarks, President Tsai stated that this was the committee's first meeting of the year, where they would continue to discuss important issues regarding indigenous peoples. The president also mentioned that everyone has been paying close attention to progress in the promotion of self-government for indigenous peoples, an issue that the committee convened a special meeting to discuss two months ago.

President Tsai said that self-governance had long been a core goal of their forbears in the indigenous peoples movement. The president stated that thanks to the joint efforts of the government and indigenous peoples in recent years, organizations formed by various indigenous groups have been participating in the co-management of mountain forest resources, the development of education programs for indigenous peoples, the revitalization of indigenous languages, as well as elder care and industrial development, all of which are concrete proof that indigenous peoples are making progress in substantive self-governance.  

President Tsai said that the government has sent legislation promoting self-governance for indigenous peoples to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation on five separate occasions, but it has yet to pass. The president added that the problem clearly lies not in the legislation itself, but in forging a consensus about such self-governance, so we should now focus on that task.

President Tsai noted that she issued a directive at the very first committee meeting: the fundamental elements of indigenous self-government include a clearly defined spatial scope, defined self-government powers, and fixed financial resources; the organizational structure of indigenous governments must be determined through equal-status and substantive negotiations between the indigenous peoples and the national government. 

President Tsai emphasized that in addition to continuing to promote self-governance legislation, the Council of Indigenous Peoples has also launched a plan which will finance indigenous peoples' representatives to the committee to bring together indigenous peoples and draft a self-governance blueprint. The president stated that after a clear consensus is reached, we will follow up on the results of their discussions by implementing policies aimed at self-government for indigenous peoples.

President Tsai also expressed hope that based on these foundations, after today's meeting committee members can further exchange ideas, so that discussions about self-government for indigenous peoples can take the next step forward. 

The president went on to state that during today's meeting, they will hear the 2021 annual work reports from subcommittees, as well as a report on land cases of concern to committee members. Although the agenda is packed, President Tsai said that their work has achieved solid results, their direction is clear, and that the committee will continue its efforts.

You just read:

President Tsai presides over 17th meeting of Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.