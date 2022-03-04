AG Derek Schmidt statement regarding Kansas Supreme Court’s denial of a request to immediately hear challenges to redistricting

KANSAS, March 4 - TOPEKA – (March 4, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today issued the following statement after the Kansas Supreme Court denied the state’s petition to immediately hear redistricting challenges filed in Wyandotte County and Douglas County district courts:

“We had hoped to resolve the unsettled constitutional questions in these unprecedented cases more quickly and efficiently by presenting them directly to the Kansas Supreme Court. But today’s decision requires we resolve them the slower and potentially far more expensive way by starting in the trial courts, so that is what we will do.”