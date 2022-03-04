Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,187 in the last 365 days.

Kemp: February Net Tax Revenues Up 1 percent

GEORGIA, March 4 - Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for February totaled over $1.95 billion, for an increase of $19.8 million, or 1 percent, compared to February 2021, when net tax collections totaled roughly $1.93 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled nearly $19.76 billion, for an increase of $2.72 billion, or 16 percent, over February of FY 2021.

The changes within the following tax categories help to further explain February’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections totaled $992.4 million, which was a decrease of $72.6 million, or 6.8 percent, compared to last year when Income Tax collections totaled over $1.06 billion.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

• Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $184.6 million or 148.3 percent • Individual Withholding payments increased by $75.8 million, or 6.8 percent, over last year • Individual Income Tax Return payments were up $10.8 million, or 48.6 percent, from FY 2021 • All other Individual Tax categories, including Non-Resident Return payments, were up a combined $25.4 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $1.24 billion in February, for an increase of $152.4 million, or 14 percent, compared to February 2021. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by roughly $69.7 million, or 12.8 percent, compared to FY 2021, when net sales tax totaled $545.9 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $620 million, which was an increase of $79.2 million, or 14.6 percent, while Sales Tax refunds increased by $3.5 million, or 81.7 percent, over last year.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections during the month totaled nearly $10 million, for an increase of roughly $2.3 million, or 29.2 percent, compared to February 2021.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:

• Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $20 million or 104.8 percent • Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $12 million, or 82.3 percent, over last year • All other Corporate Tax types, including Corporate Return payments, were up a combined $10.3 million

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections increased by $3.5 million, or 2.3 percent, compared to FY 2021.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees declined by $0.4 million, or -0.9 percent, for the month, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by $3.4 million, or 5.8 percent, from last year’s total of $58.1 million.

You just read:

Kemp: February Net Tax Revenues Up 1 percent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.