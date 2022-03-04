House Democrats Resolve to Defend Democracy; Advance Bipartisan Legislation For The People

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

On Tues

me under federal law. I urge the Senate to join the House in passing this legislation and sending it to President Biden’s desk. On Wednesday, I brought a bipartisan resolution from the House Foreign Affairs Committee to the Floor, which affirmed our support for the people of Ukraine and their democracy amid Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion. I was proud to see it pass with support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Yesterday, the House took action to ensure that veterans exposed to toxic substances receive the VA care and benefits they earned by passing the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. I am glad to see House Democrats’ gratitude to our veterans for their service to our country accompanied by action to ensure they receive the treatment they deserve. Finally, today’s jobs report showed that the President’s economic agenda is working and that the successful recovery policies championed by Congressional Democrats are getting our economy back on track. The American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have contributed to more than 7.3 million jobs created in President Biden’s first year in office, with nearly half a million of those jobs created last month alone. President Biden and Democrats are taking steps to address inflation resulting from the pandemic’s economic shocks, and working to meet the challenges of supply-chain disruptions to lower costs for working families so that more of our people can Make It In America.

Sincerely yours,

day, the American people heard from President Biden in a strong State of the Union address focused on Building a Better America. In his remarks, the President affirmed that America is committed to leading the fight for democracy around the world while ensuring that our democracy delivers opportunity at home. I was glad to hear that the President shares my view that building a better — and stronger — America comes from pursuing policies that give working families and small businesses the tools they need to Make It In America. In addition, this week, House Democrats advanced a number of legislative priorities important to the American people. The House overwhelmingly passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on Monday, long overdue legislation that would designate lynching as a hate cri

Steny H. Hoyer

