My DP Story By: Henry Walosik
Reminiscing My Tragic World War II Experiences and an Autobiography
“I have come a long way from childhood to my present sixty-three years. My life commenced in Germany, after World War II, where I was born and raised until the age of two and a half.””TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henry Walosik has published his autobiography titled My DP Story. Based on the
— Henry Walosik
true to life story of the author. When the German Army rolled into Poland in 1939, they had no
mercy and rounded up people all over Poland and had them sent to Germany to work on farms to
produce food for Hitler’s army. The next story is one that describes the lives of two Poles whose
destiny it was to meet under these circumstances and subsequently marry and have children. They
just came out of a war during which they experienced hard forced labor and hunger. Fortunately,
they came out alive, whereas millions lost their lives. They, now, intended to put the pieces
together and get on with their lives. The story is related by the youngest of three children and
describes the family’s life as best as he could remember.
Henry Walosik was born in a refugee camp situated in Sindelfingen, Germany on November 20,
1948. His parents were prisoners of war and relocated to this camp as soon as the war was over.
When he was one and a half years old, he left Germany with his mother and siblings and emigrated
to Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada, where his father established a home. He was educated in the English
language but also possessed knowledge of the French language. He married a Quebecoise at the
age of nineteen, had three children, all boys, and celebrated his fiftieth year of marriage on
December 30, 2017. His children are fully bilingual and college-educated.
The author spent most of his life working in the mining sector as an accountant. He retired at the
age of fifty-seven due to the appearance of a hereditary eye disease called “Cone and Rod
Dystrophy.” He lives in Val-d’Or, Quebec, together with his wife and travels as much as he can.
My DP Story
Written by: Henry Walosik
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
