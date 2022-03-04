Author highlights life after death and how God’s love is eternal in a heart- warming book

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson continue to give readers comfort by releasing another

book titled Oh NO, Where Did He Go?: Understanding how children handle death and loss, an

entertaining story of a hermit crab and how it will help people of all ages understand the Power of

God’s Love, even death. Together with the author’s other book Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief,

this work will also be exhibited at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books at the University of Arizona.

that all illustrations were done by Thomson’s ever-talented granddaughter, Macey Kaye Donley

made this work even more special to the author and her readers. Through this work, Thomson

hopes that her readers will gain the understanding that death is not the end of the road or chapter

of a person’s life, there is life after death for those who have faith and believe in God.

A fun and adorable fact, the story is true and the children in the story are all Thomson’s

grandchildren.

Kay Thomson was born and raised in New Jersey where her father was a Methodist Pastor. She is

an active member of her church, most specifically her church’s music ministry. After losing her

husband of 44 years to Parkinson’s disease and cancer, she married the new man whom God

brought into her life in 2018. Thomson has taught GriefShare Recovery classes since 2010. She

has 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren scattered across the United States.

Book copies are available at the author’s personal website; https://www.kaythomsonbooks.com/,

Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Oh NO, Where Did He Go?: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

