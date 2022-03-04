Author Kay Thomson’s book on mourning, yearning, and realizations tugs heartstrings at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books

“He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who remain until our own journey comes to an end.."” — K Thomson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning her grief of losing her husband of 44 years to both Parkinson’s disease

and cancer into words of hope and encouragement, Kay E. Thomson is set to exhibit her heart-

tugging book Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss

of a Loved One at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books in the University of Arizona — hoping for

readers to understand how God was with her throughout her journey of mourning and healing. The

book plies through the author’s daily life and how the sense of normality does not cover up the

pain of losing a loved one.

Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief is the author’s true account of two years of care for her husband

during his illness, along with all the spirals as the author walks through the tunnel of grief while

dealing with the loss of her husband. Amidst the pain and loss, the author highlights how her only

constant source of comfort was her faith in God. She shares the difficulties of living alone and

learning how to be independent in places and paths where she had never found herself alone before,

she takes us on a short journey of how she found solace in being alone.

Thomson writes “He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who

remain until our own journey comes to an end. You will learn that the will of God will never take

you where the grace of God will not protect you.”

Kay E. Thomson was born and raised in New Jersey where her father was a Methodist Pastor. She

married her husband, Dale, at age 19, and moved to California in 1965 where Dale worked in the

printing industry and Kay worked as a Music/Pastor Assistant in her church of over 1200 members

in Los Altos, California. She was and is still an active member of her church, and finally, in 2018,

she married a new man God brought into her life. Kay has 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren

scattered across the US.

Copies of the book are available at the author’s website https://www.kaythomsonbooks.com/,

Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a

Loved One

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

