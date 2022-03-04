Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One
Author Kay Thomson’s book on mourning, yearning, and realizations tugs heartstrings at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning her grief of losing her husband of 44 years to both Parkinson’s disease
and cancer into words of hope and encouragement, Kay E. Thomson is set to exhibit her heart-
tugging book Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss
of a Loved One at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books in the University of Arizona — hoping for
readers to understand how God was with her throughout her journey of mourning and healing. The
book plies through the author’s daily life and how the sense of normality does not cover up the
pain of losing a loved one.
Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief is the author’s true account of two years of care for her husband
during his illness, along with all the spirals as the author walks through the tunnel of grief while
dealing with the loss of her husband. Amidst the pain and loss, the author highlights how her only
constant source of comfort was her faith in God. She shares the difficulties of living alone and
learning how to be independent in places and paths where she had never found herself alone before,
she takes us on a short journey of how she found solace in being alone.
Thomson writes “He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who
remain until our own journey comes to an end. You will learn that the will of God will never take
you where the grace of God will not protect you.”
Kay E. Thomson was born and raised in New Jersey where her father was a Methodist Pastor. She
married her husband, Dale, at age 19, and moved to California in 1965 where Dale worked in the
printing industry and Kay worked as a Music/Pastor Assistant in her church of over 1200 members
in Los Altos, California. She was and is still an active member of her church, and finally, in 2018,
she married a new man God brought into her life. Kay has 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren
scattered across the US.
Copies of the book are available at the author’s website https://www.kaythomsonbooks.com/,
Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a
Loved One
Written by: Kay E. Thomson
Kindle |
Paperback |
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
# # # # #
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+15109755034 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter