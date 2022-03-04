Rising Tides: Second of the warm world mysteries
Potent Mystery Thriller Book Graces the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secrets unravel and everything is not what it seems to be in Jerry C. Blanton’s
Rising Tides: Second of the warm world mysteries. This galvanizing work weaves together the
elements of a good thriller and mystery book for a binge-read. Apart from publishing Rising Tides,
Authors Press, one of the rising publishing companies in the industry, is set to exhibit the author’s
book at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13, 2022 at the University of Arizona.
What seemed to be a death by accident became a catalyst in unveiling shocking revelations and
thrilling “cat-and-mouse” chase when Buck Jaspers was hired to investigate the death of Noel
Chapman, manager of the Blue Flamingo Apartments, after he was found floating face down in
the king tide flood waters that have flooded the basement laundry. Fearing a $50 million lawsuit
from Chapman’s wife, Charles Sturgis, whose family owns the apartments, seeks Jaspers’ help
and his team to prove that Chapman’s death was not an accident but a murder, concealed enough
to fool everyone that it is the opposite, but is it really? After interviewing the residents and
employees of the Blue Flamingo Apartments, they have gathered that Noel did not get along with
his wife and had a bit of a gambling problem, the assistant manager is a ladies’ man, and two of
the residents played poker with Chapman, and the custodian’s wife and daughter are trapped in
Cuba— will these help Buck in finding out the person behind Noel’s murder, if it really is one?
Discover more about the people surrounding Noel prior to his death and the dirt that lies behind
each one of them by grabbing a copy of the book, available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes &
Noble, and more online book retailers.
Blanton was able to successfully transport readers to a quasi real-life crime scene investigation
what with the nail-biting gathering of information and who’s who throughout the book that will
have readers form their own opinions whether it really was a murder or not. The mystery behind
Chapman’s death and the process of finding out what really happened will bring out everyone’s
inner Sherlock Holmes.
Jerry C. Blanton has worked many jobs that probably honed his skills in penning stories, from
teaching high school English, serving as an academic dean, working as a copywriter and
proofreader, English professor, and writer played a big part in the completion of this book and his
other works. Blanton has already written more than thirty books that include mysteries, short
stories collection, sci-fi novels, and even poetry. He has three beautiful children and is currently
residing in Homestead, Florida. Visit www.jerrycblanton.com to know more about the author and
his works.
Rising Tides: Second of the Warm World Mysteries
Written by: Jerry C. Blanton
