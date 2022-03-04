Remembrance of Meals Past
Comfort Foods and Recollection of Memorable Stories
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the home-cook and author Anita Legsdin, nothing bonds people heartily like
food. That is why Legsdin collected stories involving food and memories associated with several
dishes through her book Remembrance of Meals Past. This book is a collection of stories centered
on food and memories associated with various dishes. Do you have particular likes and dislikes of
food, based on experience? Then you will be able to sympathize with the characters in these stories.
Recipes included.
Remembrance of Meals Past is how it enables every story to feature a particular food. Cheesecake,
paella, sautéed boletus, pasta, piragi, and lamb are some of the best dishes that played parts in
every tale. The showing of Latvian culture is also a great way of connecting to readers because the
author did not directly tell her patrons about her heritage but she showed them some aspects of it
instead. The readers will have fun reading every story because their imagination will not only focus
on the activities of the characters. But also on the rich food and culture mentioned.
Anita Legsdin learned to cook from her mother, who learned to cook from her mother. The mother
went to cooking school in France and became a professional chef. Of Latvian ancestry, she was
raised on Eastern European dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages. According to Legsdin, “the
stories in this collection, with a few exceptions, are all based on events from my life." Names have
changed, and fictional events added to conceal and protect identities. Hence, this book has its
unique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and events
mentioned in the tales can also be found or happen in real life.” — Readers Magnet Book Review.
Remembrance of Meals Past
Written by: Anita Legsdin
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
