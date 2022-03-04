Comfort Foods and Recollection of Memorable Stories

“I hold in my hand my mother’s little black book of favorite recipes, looking for inspiration. The book is a collection of successful dishes that, from experience, she learned everyone loved.”” — The Cheesecake Wars

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the home-cook and author Anita Legsdin, nothing bonds people heartily like

food. That is why Legsdin collected stories involving food and memories associated with several

dishes through her book Remembrance of Meals Past. This book is a collection of stories centered

on food and memories associated with various dishes. Do you have particular likes and dislikes of

food, based on experience? Then you will be able to sympathize with the characters in these stories.

Recipes included.

Remembrance of Meals Past is how it enables every story to feature a particular food. Cheesecake,

paella, sautéed boletus, pasta, piragi, and lamb are some of the best dishes that played parts in

every tale. The showing of Latvian culture is also a great way of connecting to readers because the

author did not directly tell her patrons about her heritage but she showed them some aspects of it

instead. The readers will have fun reading every story because their imagination will not only focus

on the activities of the characters. But also on the rich food and culture mentioned.

Anita Legsdin learned to cook from her mother, who learned to cook from her mother. The mother

went to cooking school in France and became a professional chef. Of Latvian ancestry, she was

raised on Eastern European dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages. According to Legsdin, “the

stories in this collection, with a few exceptions, are all based on events from my life." Names have

changed, and fictional events added to conceal and protect identities. Hence, this book has its

unique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and events

mentioned in the tales can also be found or happen in real life.” — Readers Magnet Book Review.

Remembrance of Meals Past

Written by: Anita Legsdin

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

