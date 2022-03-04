The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland By: REV Fr Sdv Dr Michael K Onyekwere
The Homogeneity of the Igbos, the Ethnic Native People of Nigeria: A Comparative and Analytical Study as to its Ethnic Culture
“With the changing times, theological problems have emerged affecting social values, norms, and practices in the society. There has been a breakdown in the traditional beliefs of the people...”—”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael K. Onyekwere, SDV turned his research study into a
published book titled, The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland: A
Theological Enquiry (A Microcosm of the Universal Phenomenon). It examines how the
homogeneity of a people called the Igbos was destroyed. What they had as sacrosanct degenerated
under conflicting and pluralistic Christian messages, thereby replicating the Babel experience in
Genesis. For this reason there is a breakdown of the values that gave identity to Igboland,
threatening their identity as one people. He hopes to offer some solutions and leave some room for
further work to be done in the area of conflict management and ecumenism.
The author emphasizes that “Religious activities form an important part of daily life for most
Africans...Religion for them is more than worship. It provides a social network and serves to
provide a sense of continuity. By providing a culturally appropriate liturgy, the Church provides a
niche and a sense of belonging. Where this is lacking, some turn to other religious denominations.”
Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael Kemjika Onyekwere, SDV, hails from a family of teachers. He studied at the
Dominican Institute of Philosophy and Theology at Ss. Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Ibadan.
He completed undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.
Having come to America in 1990, Rev. Onyekwere studied at Seton Hall University from 1991 to
1992 and Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary from 1993 to 1994. In addition to these, he has four units
of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) from Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, and
more than thirty credits in mathematical studies from Empire State University and some other
institutions. He also has a Ph.D. in Theological Studies from the GTF. Rev. Onyekwere belongs
to the Society of Divine Vocations (Vocationist Fathers), a religious family in the Catholic Church.
He became a priest on May 18, 1995. Since then, he has served in various organizations like
parishes and hospitals or healthcare centers and has taught in schools. Presently, he is the pastor
of St. Clement Pope Church.
The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland: A Theological Enquiry (A
Microcosm of the Universal Phenomenon)
Written by: Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael K. Onyekwere, SDV
