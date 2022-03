The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland By: REV Fr Sdv Dr Michael K Onyekwere

The Homogeneity of the Igbos, the Ethnic Native People of Nigeria: A Comparative and Analytical Study as to its Ethnic Culture

“With the changing times, theological problems have emerged affecting social values, norms, and practices in the society. There has been a breakdown in the traditional beliefs of the people...”—” — REV Fr Sdv Dr Michael K Onyekwere

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael K. Onyekwere, SDV turned his research study into apublished book titled, The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland: ATheological Enquiry (A Microcosm of the Universal Phenomenon). It examines how thehomogeneity of a people called the Igbos was destroyed. What they had as sacrosanct degeneratedunder conflicting and pluralistic Christian messages, thereby replicating the Babel experience inGenesis. For this reason there is a breakdown of the values that gave identity to Igboland,threatening their identity as one people. He hopes to offer some solutions and leave some room forfurther work to be done in the area of conflict management and ecumenism.The author emphasizes that “Religious activities form an important part of daily life for mostAfricans...Religion for them is more than worship. It provides a social network and serves toprovide a sense of continuity. By providing a culturally appropriate liturgy, the Church provides aniche and a sense of belonging. Where this is lacking, some turn to other religious denominations.”Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael Kemjika Onyekwere, SDV, hails from a family of teachers. He studied at theDominican Institute of Philosophy and Theology at Ss. Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Ibadan.He completed undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.Having come to America in 1990, Rev. Onyekwere studied at Seton Hall University from 1991 to1992 and Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary from 1993 to 1994. In addition to these, he has four unitsof Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) from Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, andmore than thirty credits in mathematical studies from Empire State University and some otherinstitutions. He also has a Ph.D. in Theological Studies from the GTF. Rev. Onyekwere belongsto the Society of Divine Vocations (Vocationist Fathers), a religious family in the Catholic Church.He became a priest on May 18, 1995. Since then, he has served in various organizations likeparishes and hospitals or healthcare centers and has taught in schools. Presently, he is the pastorof St. Clement Pope Church.The Conflicting Influence of the Christian Messages in Igboland: A Theological Enquiry (AMicrocosm of the Universal Phenomenon)Written by: Rev. Fr. Dr. Michael K. Onyekwere, SDVKindle |Hardcover |Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.About Authors PressAuthors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of bothexperienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions forfull-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, andpublishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work tobe published, marketed, and sold.Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.