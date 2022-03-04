Oink...Oink...Daisy, and Ollie Are Having Fun!

All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.” — George Orwell, Animal Farm.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adorable pigs love playing in the forest together and going on their pigtastic

adventures! But then, something happens. Can these clever little pigs escape and find their forever

home? This is what Gabrielle DeGroat shares with us with his book The Pigtastic Adventures of

Daisy and Ollie. This book unravels with the story of Daisy and Ollie Pig, they are a pair of lovable

twin pigs. They are born in an unstable old shed deep in the forest. The cabin becomes the shelter

and home of the Pigs family. The Pigs family feels lucky to have a home in the vast forest. One

day, Mama and Papa Pigs leave the twins to search for food. Tragically, they never return home.

Shortly after that, they voluntarily abandon their shed.

Now, left on their own in the wild, vast forest, Daisy and Ollie become a team of cunning survivors.

Together, this team must overcome their fears, the elements, and predators. It will be a fight for

survival and push their limits as they search for their forever home. This adorable pair of curly

tails are sure to make you a fangirl or fanboy, as you follow them on their great pigstatic adventure!

“This is a cute book with a fairly deep plot for a children’s chapter book. Fair warning: it involves

portrayals of factory farms, vegetarianism, and justice for animals. If you don’t mind your kid

questioning why there’s a pig on their plate, you might want to get them this fun book. I found

quite a few editing errors, but the story is still engaging.” — Amazon customer review.

“I enjoyed the quick pace of this children’s book. The story flows well as Daisy and Ollie move

from one location to another. The chapters each end with a little cliffhanger, making you want to

immediately move on and read the next chapter to find out what happens to the piglets. I also

thought the characterization was well, as each of the pigs has their personality, and can be

discovered through their thoughts, dialogue, and actions.” — Juliana Isabella,

OnlineBookClub.org (Book Review).

The Pigtastic Adventures of Daisy and Ollie

Written by: Gabrielle DeGroat

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, and other online book resellers.

