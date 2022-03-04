The Pigtastic Adventures of Daisy and Ollie
Oink...Oink...Daisy, and Ollie Are Having Fun!
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adorable pigs love playing in the forest together and going on their pigtastic
adventures! But then, something happens. Can these clever little pigs escape and find their forever
home? This is what Gabrielle DeGroat shares with us with his book The Pigtastic Adventures of
Daisy and Ollie. This book unravels with the story of Daisy and Ollie Pig, they are a pair of lovable
twin pigs. They are born in an unstable old shed deep in the forest. The cabin becomes the shelter
and home of the Pigs family. The Pigs family feels lucky to have a home in the vast forest. One
day, Mama and Papa Pigs leave the twins to search for food. Tragically, they never return home.
Shortly after that, they voluntarily abandon their shed.
Now, left on their own in the wild, vast forest, Daisy and Ollie become a team of cunning survivors.
Together, this team must overcome their fears, the elements, and predators. It will be a fight for
survival and push their limits as they search for their forever home. This adorable pair of curly
tails are sure to make you a fangirl or fanboy, as you follow them on their great pigstatic adventure!
“This is a cute book with a fairly deep plot for a children’s chapter book. Fair warning: it involves
portrayals of factory farms, vegetarianism, and justice for animals. If you don’t mind your kid
questioning why there’s a pig on their plate, you might want to get them this fun book. I found
quite a few editing errors, but the story is still engaging.” — Amazon customer review.
“I enjoyed the quick pace of this children’s book. The story flows well as Daisy and Ollie move
from one location to another. The chapters each end with a little cliffhanger, making you want to
immediately move on and read the next chapter to find out what happens to the piglets. I also
thought the characterization was well, as each of the pigs has their personality, and can be
discovered through their thoughts, dialogue, and actions.” — Juliana Isabella,
OnlineBookClub.org (Book Review).
The Pigtastic Adventures of Daisy and Ollie
Written by: Gabrielle DeGroat
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, and other online book resellers.
