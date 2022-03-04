Aspiring Author Leaves Readers Stupefied with his Science Fiction and Romance Centered Gripping Novel

The author’s creative plot that will leave readers hanging on to every scene and word of, backed with his innate ability to curate a piece with a simple...."” — Virgil Ballard

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgil Ballard weaves science fiction, practical jokes, and romance to piece

together a possible most sought-after novel The GrayStar Theory designed for people of all ages

to spend their time on. Virgil’s work of literature serves as a great source of entertainment and

inspiration for aspiring authors who just need a little push.

Jason Morely is the principal character in this thriller-clad novel — a timid individual who has the

unique ability to levitate and move objects. Jason and his girlfriend delve deep into the possibilities

of this gift and have a lot of fun in doing so. This gift leads them to an encounter with “MIB” and

ultimately, contact with an alien. This story will specifically appeal to those who like science

fiction, practical jokes, and romance a bit too much.

Virgil Ballard’s The GrayStar Theory is a book you don’t want to miss in this lifetime! The

author’s creative plot that will leave readers hanging on to every scene and word of, backed with

his innate ability to curate a piece with a simple yet piercing work of art makes this book one to

watch out for.

The GrayStar Theory

Written by: Virgil Ballard

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.