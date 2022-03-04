The GrayStar Theory
Aspiring Author Leaves Readers Stupefied with his Science Fiction and Romance Centered Gripping Novel
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgil Ballard weaves science fiction, practical jokes, and romance to piece
together a possible most sought-after novel The GrayStar Theory designed for people of all ages
to spend their time on. Virgil’s work of literature serves as a great source of entertainment and
inspiration for aspiring authors who just need a little push.
Jason Morely is the principal character in this thriller-clad novel — a timid individual who has the
unique ability to levitate and move objects. Jason and his girlfriend delve deep into the possibilities
of this gift and have a lot of fun in doing so. This gift leads them to an encounter with “MIB” and
ultimately, contact with an alien. This story will specifically appeal to those who like science
fiction, practical jokes, and romance a bit too much.
Virgil Ballard’s The GrayStar Theory is a book you don’t want to miss in this lifetime! The
author’s creative plot that will leave readers hanging on to every scene and word of, backed with
his innate ability to curate a piece with a simple yet piercing work of art makes this book one to
watch out for.
The GrayStar Theory
Written by: Virgil Ballard
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
