Remembrance of Meals Past By: Anita Legsdin

Comfort Foods and Recollection of Memorable Stories

“I hold in my hand my mother’s little black book of favorite recipes, looking for inspiration. The book is a collection of successful dishes that, from experience, she learned everyone loved.”” — Anita Legsdin

For the home-cook and author Anita Legsdin, nothing bonds people heartily likefood. That is why Legsdin collected stories involving food and memories associated with severaldishes through her book Remembrance of Meals Past. This book is a collection of stories centeredon food and memories associated with various dishes. Do you have particular likes and dislikes offood, based on experience? Then you will be able to sympathize with the characters in these stories.Recipes included.Remembrance of Meals Past is how it enables every story to feature a particular food. Cheesecake,paella, sautéed boletus, pasta, piragi, and lamb are some of the best dishes that played parts inevery tale. The showing of Latvian culture is also a great way of connecting to readers because theauthor did not directly tell her patrons about her heritage but she showed them some aspects of itinstead. The readers will have fun reading every story because their imagination will not only focuson the activities of the characters. But also on the rich food and culture mentioned.Anita Legsdin learned to cook from her mother, who learned to cook from her mother. The motherwent to cooking school in France and became a professional chef. Of Latvian ancestry, she wasraised on Eastern European dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages. According to Legsdin, "thestories in this collection, with a few exceptions, are all based on events from my life." Names havechanged, and fictional events added to conceal and protect identities. Hence, this book has itsunique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and eventsmentioned in the tales can also be found or happen in real life." — Readers Magnet Book Review.