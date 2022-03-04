Sacco, Lagana Bill to Allow Remote Instruction to Count Towards 180-day Requirement Advances

Trenton – Legislation that would allow the use of virtual or remote instruction under certain circumstances to meet the minimum 180-day school year requirement advanced from the Senate.

The bill, S-464, sponsored by Senator Nicholas J. Sacco and Senator Joseph A. Lagana would permit a public school or an approved private school for students with disabilities to meet the 180-day requirement through the use of virtual or remote instruction when the school is required to close for one or more school days due to inclement weather, hazardous transportation conditions, or other emergency which closes the school building.

“Now we have the ability to conduct remote learning during a weather emergency and not lose a day of instruction due to snowstorms or other hazardous weather,” said Senator Sacco (D-Bergen/Hudson). “Our hope is that this will help districts to avoid extending the school year as we continue to see more extreme weather events.”

The bill would also require school districts to ensure all students are able to meaningfully participate in remote or virtual learning.

This bill comes in response to calls for more flexible instruction days for public and private schools.

The bill was released from Senate by a vote of 39-0.