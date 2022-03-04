Submit Release
Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems By: Doc James Lockhart

A Message of the Lord to Encourage Your Hearts and Minds

“...As a creative writer, a poet who seeks to be loving,/Not spiteful,/It is a blessing, a joy to write works like this/That folks can read and find delightful!”—”
— Doc James Lockhart
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to go on a journey of foot-stomping praise and worship; expressions of
true, romantic love; side-splitting humor; and some simple good reading of Dr. James H.
Lockhart’s book of poems titled Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems. The poems were inspired
by the wisdom of Gospel passages. Some of the poems include verses or excerpts from the Bible
that reflect the theme of the given work. It is to encourage hearts and minds to rest on the Lord
during and after the reading experience.

The purposes of the book Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems are to inspire, persuade,
provoke, amuse, and provide an enjoyable experience for a few “golden moments”.

Dr. James H. Lockhart has been a published author, playwright, and poet for over 40 years. His
most recent works, Delightful – An Anthology of Poetry to Make You Smile, and his stage play,

Mahalia have been highly-acclaimed. His educational and professional experiences are multi-
faceted, including Honor Graduate of La Salle (Military) Institute; scholarship and fellowship

graduate of The State University for baccalaureate and master’s degree; Education Doctorate in
Columbia University (Teachers College); as well as high level, professional services with colleges;
as well as thirty-seven years as Senior Educational Program Official, US Department of Education.
He has traveled throughout the United States and the Caribbean Islands to give presentations and
monitor federally funded educational programs at the college and secondary school levels.

Lockhart serves as a Deacon and newsletter contributor at The Peoples Community Baptist Church
under the leadership of Dr. Haywood A. Robinson III.

Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems
Written by: Doc James Lockhart
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.

