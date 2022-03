Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems By: Doc James Lockhart

A Message of the Lord to Encourage Your Hearts and Minds

“...As a creative writer, a poet who seeks to be loving,/Not spiteful,/It is a blessing, a joy to write works like this/That folks can read and find delightful!”—” — Doc James Lockhart

Prepare to go on a journey of foot-stomping praise and worship; expressions oftrue, romantic love; side-splitting humor; and some simple good reading of Dr. James H.Lockhart's book of poems titled Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems. The poems were inspiredby the wisdom of Gospel passages. Some of the poems include verses or excerpts from the Biblethat reflect the theme of the given work. It is to encourage hearts and minds to rest on the Lordduring and after the reading experience.The purposes of the book Treasure Chest of the Best Loved Poems are to inspire, persuade,provoke, amuse, and provide an enjoyable experience for a few "golden moments".Dr. James H. Lockhart has been a published author, playwright, and poet for over 40 years. Hismost recent works, Delightful – An Anthology of Poetry to Make You Smile, and his stage play,Mahalia have been highly-acclaimed. His educational and professional experiences are multi-faceted, including Honor Graduate of La Salle (Military) Institute; scholarship and fellowshipgraduate of The State University for baccalaureate and master's degree; Education Doctorate inColumbia University (Teachers College); as well as high level, professional services with colleges;as well as thirty-seven years as Senior Educational Program Official, US Department of Education.He has traveled throughout the United States and the Caribbean Islands to give presentations andmonitor federally funded educational programs at the college and secondary school levels.Lockhart serves as a Deacon and newsletter contributor at The Peoples Community Baptist Churchunder the leadership of Dr. Haywood A. Robinson III.