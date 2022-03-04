God, Our Long-Lasting Friend, and Counselor

“I stood there for some time, remembering how my mother would tell me I should always behave because God was watching, and he would tell her. Then I would be in trouble.”” — Gregory Booth

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Booth describes God’s saving grace in his life in his published book title

Five Years Old and I Gotta Know. The book talks about stories of the author for 70 years in seeing

strong ideals going by the wayside in their country. The moral climate is fading into an immoral

decay as he walked these 70 years and had to fight his own battles. He has often wondered how

others can even cope with some of the things they do seem to be having a more difficult time in

many ways than he had to experience.

In his life, God has opened his eyes to the devastation of so many people. His struggle with health

issues and spiritual battles resulted in not obeying God’s word; when he was five-years-old. He

now can see why God did not want him to do what he did in disobeying him. It took years to

understand God was near to him, he just needed to ask and believe. He shares many trials in the

book, and he tries to show how dependence on God's grace and love can get you through the

toughest of times.

Author Gregory L. Booth was nearly five years old when he first spoke to God. He admits that he

did not listen to God that day at his home in Pendleton, Oregon. In this memoir, Booth narrates his

life against the constant battles of the opposing forces of good and evil-- between God and Satan.

It includes tales of his youth in Pendleton, his service in the Navy, his marriages, his work world,

and his being saved in March 1971. He spent twenty years as a general contractor. He was a

member in a chapter of Business Men's Fellowship, where he has served in several positions. It is

his debut book, and he currently lives in Pendleton, Oregon.

Five Years Old and I Gotta Know

Written by: Gregory Booth

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

