Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn By: Jerry Staudenraus

Jerry Staudenraus’ Compelling Collection of Verses, Arts, and Silver Linings will Leave Readers Stumped and in Awe.

“I sit at the table behind her and watch as she bends further at the waist, bouncing her torso ever so lower. She spreads her legs and stops...”” — Jerry Staudenraus

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covering a plethora of subjects and topics that include heavenly bodies, orbs,circles of life, sky gods, and the rhythms and movements of players playing and being played,Jerry Staudenraus' Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues ThatAre Long-Drawn scuttles from there to here with unpronounceable spaces in-between. This is abook of imaginings intended to be read with ease, for fun, reflection, and humor. This anthologydelves deep into the complexity of humans, as well as animal connection to each other, earth, andbeyond.This thought-provoking book "...transports readers through not only the four natural seasons, butit also depicts life's various seasons through observations of frogs. kind visits from a friendlymacaw. a blue racer that commands respect, and many other experiences. Readers of ShelSilverstein and Robert Frost will appreciate the blend of rhyme, wit, transcendentalism, andphilosophy. Fans of online poetry journals like Vox Poetica and Referential Magazine will findcomfort in the narration style, linguistic accessibility, and emotional tangibility this collectionoffers. Readers who are exploring poetry for the very first time will appreciate the easy initiationinto a verse that Staudenraus' writing and the vibrant imagery accompanying each poem offers.Thus, this engaging compilation of the author's work is a fun read for poets and readers of alllevels and experiences." — The US Review of Books.The collection of well-written poems with diverse topics make this book a must-read for all peoplefrom all walks of life.Jerry Staudenraus was born in Portland, Oregon in 1944, and has compiled this anthology sincethe early 1970s. He is currently retired and previously served in the U.S Army. He has a Bachelorof Arts degree from Central Washington University and now lives in Moses Lake, Washington.Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-DrawnWritten by: Jerry StaudenrausKindle |Hardcover |Paperback |Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.