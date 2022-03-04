Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn By: Jerry Staudenraus
Jerry Staudenraus’ Compelling Collection of Verses, Arts, and Silver Linings will Leave Readers Stumped and in Awe.
"TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covering a plethora of subjects and topics that include heavenly bodies, orbs,
— Jerry Staudenraus
circles of life, sky gods, and the rhythms and movements of players playing and being played,
Jerry Staudenraus’ Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That
Are Long-Drawn scuttles from there to here with unpronounceable spaces in-between. This is a
book of imaginings intended to be read with ease, for fun, reflection, and humor. This anthology
delves deep into the complexity of humans, as well as animal connection to each other, earth, and
beyond.
This thought-provoking book “...transports readers through not only the four natural seasons, but
it also depicts life’s various seasons through observations of frogs. kind visits from a friendly
macaw. a blue racer that commands respect, and many other experiences. Readers of Shel
Silverstein and Robert Frost will appreciate the blend of rhyme, wit, transcendentalism, and
philosophy. Fans of online poetry journals like Vox Poetica and Referential Magazine will find
comfort in the narration style, linguistic accessibility, and emotional tangibility this collection
offers. Readers who are exploring poetry for the very first time will appreciate the easy initiation
into a verse that Staudenraus’ writing and the vibrant imagery accompanying each poem offers.
Thus, this engaging compilation of the author’s work is a fun read for poets and readers of all
levels and experiences.” — The US Review of Books.
The collection of well-written poems with diverse topics make this book a must-read for all people
from all walks of life.
Jerry Staudenraus was born in Portland, Oregon in 1944, and has compiled this anthology since
the early 1970s. He is currently retired and previously served in the U.S Army. He has a Bachelor
of Arts degree from Central Washington University and now lives in Moses Lake, Washington.
Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-
Drawn
Written by: Jerry Staudenraus
