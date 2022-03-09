Military Warriors Support Foundation & PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Awards U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Mortgage-free Home
GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 27, 2022, Military Warriors Support Foundation held a special dedication ceremony. A United States Marine Corps Veteran, Jason Roberts, was presented with the keys to his recently constructed home in Summerville, SC. This mortgage-free home was built in partnership with the Built to Honor program by national homebuilder PulteGroup.
Jason Roberts and his wife Christina, the awardees, were born in Goose Creek, SC, and first met in high school. Jason Roberts served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant. He is a decorated soldier with many awards, including Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Action Ribbon with Gold Star, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.
Growing up, he always had a desire to follow the example of his father and join the armed forces to serve his country. Roberts entered the U.S. Marine Corps in January 2021, shortly after his high school graduation. After a decade of service in the Marine Corps, Roberts was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, being assigned to Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) and 2nd Marine Raider Battalion (MRB) as a Critical Skills Operator (CSO).
On August 16, 2009, a command-detonated IED struck Roberts’ Humvee after he had conducted a Direct-Action Operation in Herat, Afghanistan. Two of the six soldiers died from the attack while Roberts suffered a collapsed lung, a broken back, a shoulder injury and lost his right leg below the knee. Although he was medically retired in October 2011, Roberts remained serving his country through government contracts assisting various Special Operations.
Jason and Christina have been traveling across the country in their RV and sharing their journey online as they have visited national parks and military memorials. The high school sweethearts are thrilled to finally settle and make Charleston their home with their brand-new mortgage-free home.
We are grateful to PulteGroup for their generosity and collaboration to make this extraordinary gift happen. Ever since its formation, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program has awarded 65 mortgage-free homes to Veterans and Gold Star Families in our nation. This has been one of many ways they have expressed their gratitude to Heroes for their patriotism and sacrifice. We also thank our awardee, Jason Roberts, for his unrelenting service to the country within and beyond the boundaries of the armed forces.
A link to the dedication can be found here...
Welcome Home USMC SSgt Jason Roberts! – MWSF News & Events (militarywarriors.org)
About Built to Honor
PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel having been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to http://builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonorand Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit charity founded in 2007 by Lt. General Leroy Sisco, USA (Ret). Their mission is to provide crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Through select programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and over 130 payment free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit MilitaryWarriors.org.
