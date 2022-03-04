Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Mar. 8 by web conference

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference at 1 p.m. Mar. 8 to vote on notice of text to begin the readoption process for nine rules pertaining to joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The rules are proposed for readoption without changes.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. No public comment period is scheduled.

The meeting links and phone number, an agenda, and information on the proposed readoption of the rules in 15A NCAC 03Q .0100 (General Regulations: Joint) is posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission meetings webpage.

The rules are scheduled for readoption under a mandatory periodic review schedule (G.S. 150B-21.3A).

Also on the agenda is discussion and a possible vote on submitting public comments on a set of proposed Wildlife Resources Commission rules that include rules for joint fishing waters.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WHAT: Meeting to vote on nine joint rules
WHEN: Mar. 8 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Meeting by web conference Click here for meeting link and phone number

