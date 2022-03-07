New XR Project Seeks to Help Heal Survivors of Trauma Through Immersive Digital Music Experience
Virginia-based D.J., producer, and entrepreneur is launching an immersive digital music experience designed to help trauma survivors come together and heal.
If you have suffered trauma, struggle with your mental health, are neuro-diverse or feel like you don't belong, the Metronix Universe is where you can come together with people like you.”LEESBURG, VA, USA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the world is dealing with a series of unprecedented distressing events and the mental health crisis has never been more severe, a Virginia-based D.J., producer, and entrepreneur is launching an immersive digital music experience designed to help trauma survivors come together and heal.
The Metronix - Origins: XR Music Experience by digital musician LJ “MTX” Tisdale was designed to be a four-dimensional music video based on Tisdale’s own journey battling depression and internal and external demons only to come out stronger on the other side. With XR technology, the subject will be able to interact with the digital environment and other elements in real time to tell a truly compelling, visceral story, set to original music and lyrics.
“This project is the culmination of a lifetime’s work,” said Tisdale. “Every note played, every lyric written and every melody sung is played by my hands and channeled by my heart and soul. It is music that I’ve designed to evoke pure emotion from those who experience it in hopes that it will inspire them to discover their passion.”
This XR video will also be the launchpad for the Metronix Universe, a digital community to unite survivors of trauma who struggle with their mental health from across the globe in Metaverse where they can heal, discover their purpose and unlock their own superpowers.
XR or Extended Reality is an emerging umbrella term for immersive technologies including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). These technologies extend reality by blending the virtual and “real” worlds or by creating fully immersive audio-visual experiences. A recent study revealed that 69% of respondents believed XR will be mainstream in the next five years. Forbes, Bloomberg and Globe News Wire project that the XR Industry will exceed $200 billion by the end of 2022, $400 billion by 2025 and $1 trillion by 2030.
To raise the funds necessary to bring Metronix - Origins: XR Music Experience to life, Tisdale has launched an Indiegogo campaign with a goal of $18,000. Through a tiered system of perks, donors will be eligible to receive a number of exclusive incentives, including:
● XR NFT Drop Event Access
● Digital Album Pre-release
● Signed Album Vinyl
● Metronix NFT Collectible
● XR Video NFT
● Cameo in the Music Video
Tisdale teamed up with Atlanta-based Music Matters Productions in August to film the campaign pilot using the XR staging with an Unreal Engine template. The success of the crowdfunding campaign will allow the production team to design a unique interactive environment for each song and unlock the full capabilities of XR.
To contribute to the campaign, please visit: Metronix - Origins : XR Music Experience | Indiegogo
“If you have suffered trauma, struggle with your mental health, are neuro-diverse, are LGBTQIA2S+ or are someone who just feels like you don’t belong,” adds Tisdale, “the Metronix Universe is a reality where you can come together with people like you.”
If you know someone interested in supporting a resilient human committed to building a massive global community designed to help a lot of people in need, please share this campaign.
About LJ Tisdale
LJ “MTX” Tisdale is a Digital Musician from Northern Virginia who has spent the last 20 years traveling the world performing as a vocalist, music producer and DJ. As an unsigned independent artist, he has broken music charts with original songs and remixes, winning awards as a DJ, headlining festivals, selling out events, and performing for sold-out crowds of over 20,000 people in legendary arenas. After hitting rock-bottom, unable to expace his traumatic past, Tisdale underwent a major physical and spiritual transformation and reemerged as Metronix and dedicated his creative talents to giving back to the community.
About Metronix
Metronix is a Cyberpunk Superhero who uses his music as a platform to seek out, unite and to heal trauma survivors who struggle with their mental health. Metronix calls out to those people in need through the stories told in his reimagined style of electronic music. It applies elements of my favorite styles of Electronica, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), Synth Wave, Rock and Hip Hop. Learn more and hear the latest music at: www.thisismetronix.com.
