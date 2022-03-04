Art Center Promoting Ruffo Caselli’s Cybernetic Existentialist Paintings that Predict the Future
Oil on canvas by Ruffo Caselli: A new kind of war, showing one of his iconic robots holding a gun and two distant words in war.
Ruffo Caselli in 1978 in front of his robotics in a gallery in Milano. Photos courtesy of the Historical Archives of the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism of New York City.
The Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism is sharing the painter’s works with galleries and companiesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can the future be predicted? Could future realities be described ahead of time? Art experts from the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism are convinced of it through Italian artist Ruffo Caselli’s paintings and are sharing it with the world.
“We are facing wars on every front, with unpredictable consequences for personal safety, health, economy and energy, not to speak about the effects of global warming,” said a spokesperson for the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism, located in Manhattan. “On the horizon is, also, a chips war with unprecedented challenges for manufacturers of semiconductors.”
Reality is often described better with images than words. Cybernetic Existentialism takes perspectives from the philosophy of Existentialism and combines them with insights from the science of cybernetics. The fusion provides a new lens and methodology to create and critique art.
Many contemporary art experts do not doubt that Caselli (Florence 1932-2020) is an innovative genius who predicted the future in his paintings. For half a century, Caselli, internationally known as the painter of microchips, the da Vinci of modern times and the founder of Cybernetic Existentialism, painted robotics in many aspects of our existence, even in war.
A solitary genius, Caselli devoted his entire life to art. His love for robotics and technology features prominently in his work. In the 1970s, Caselli glued or painted microchips within his art. When exhibited in prominent galleries in Milano, his paintings shocked the art world.
It was the beginning of his art revolution.
To his fans and intellectuals familiar with his art, Caselli is considered a “spontaneous remote viewer,” or one who travels the universe and dimensions with the mind. Fans are convinced that he painted from the fifth dimension and was able to move between dimensions simultaneously. He is known as a man of peace and, decades ago, he anticipated wars conducted by robotics with his personal, unique noetic perspective.
After about 120 exhibitions in Italian galleries, his art landed in the United States, where it was appreciated by the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism, a private, independent, conversation platform founded and curated by Carmen Gallo devoted to excellence in art. The Center shared and sponsored Caselli’s paintings with the world through hundreds of traveling exhibitions hosted by cultural centers, galleries and museums in South Korea, North and South America, and Europe.
Companies interested in hosting exhibits may send their requests to info@cyberneticexistentialism.com. For more information, visit www.cyberneticexistentialism.com or youtube.com/channel/UCbQDhfw2FHH9juVpiMnk0vg.
Media Relations
cyberneticexistentialism.com
email us here