Fit Au Max Lingerie Announces New Line of Lace Bras for Hard-to-Fit Cup Sizes

European support bras and underwear for full-figured women, cross dressing and gender-fluid bra needsQUEENS, N.Y., UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit Au Max Lingerie today announced its new line of gorgeous, European-designed bras for hard-to-fit cup sizes. The exquisite line of lingerie offers beautiful, full-coverage lace bras and lace support bras.
Fit Au Max Lingerie curates the highest-quality bras for fuller bust women and full-figured women. It is the exclusive, large bust boutique with the best quality supportive lace bras. Its clients deserve lingerie that is romantic and sexy, no matter what their size.
In such a short time, the company has built an impressive customer base spread across the length and breadth of the United States. Its plus-size support lace bras and satin lace panties are gaining popularity in the age group of 35-65. The company offers an ideal fusion of fashion, style and comfort through extended band sizes and double D and triple D cup sizes. Its frequent and satisfied customers are the fuller busts women, the full-figured women, the cross-dressers and the LGBTQ.
The philosophy of the Fit Au Max Lingerie experts in fitting larger busts is that the best quality lingerie must be available for every size, not just for models on the runway. All sizes and shapes are respected and celebrated. Fit Au Max Lingerie sells a complete variety of bra styles and options for every customer.
“Full-coverage lace support bras and support bras for fuller bust, plus-size women that are beautiful and really hold up ‘the girls’ are not easy to find,” said the Owner and the curator of Fit Au Max Lingerie Collections, Massia Balogun. “Women with a large bust need bras that not only support from the bottom, but also from the sides without spillage. Side panels in most lace bras are either cut too low or do not use the right fabric or boning structure for full-coverage, lace support bras. Wearing bras with lift and side support will help your silhouette and your curves.”
The curated line of Fit Au Max Lingerie offers the best European-designed, plus-size bras that provide lift and support, without compromising on appearance or comfort. Women with a fuller bust can now wear Parisian designs with the support they have always wanted. The stunning lace bras come in a wide selection of sizes, colors, materials and styles for sizes F, G, H, I, J and K cups.
