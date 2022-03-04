Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces six new members of its Community Advisory Council (CAC)

March 04, 2022

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced six new members of its Community Advisory Council (CAC).

The CAC is composed of a diverse group of experts and representatives of consumer, workforce, and community development organizations and interests. CAC members provide information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on relevant policy matters and emerging issues of interest.

The six new members of the CAC were selected from a pool of individuals who applied to the Board's public call for applications. These members will replace: former Chair Marc Norman, Adrian Brooks, Joshua Downey, Andreanecia Morris, Bill Schlesinger, and Jesse Van Tol who all departed at the end of 2021. Each new member will serve a three-year term.

The new members of the CAC are:

Ivye Allen President Foundation for the Mid South Jackson, Miss.

Melanie Hogan Executive Director Linking Employment, Abilities and Potential Cleveland, Ohio

Chan U Lee President and CEO Devine & Gong, Inc. Oakland, Calif.

Christie McCravy Executive Director Louisville Metro Affordable Housing Trust Fund Louisville, Ky.

Ceyl Prinster President and Chief Executive Officer Colorado Enterprise Fund Denver, Colo.

Eric Robertson Executive Director The Formanek Foundation Memphis, Tenn.

These individuals will join nine existing members and will be led by incoming Chair Tawney Brunsch and incoming Vice Chair Dan Betancourt. The Council is scheduled to meet May 19 and October 20, 2022. Records of previous meetings may be found here.

For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.

