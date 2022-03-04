Attorney General Ford Applauds 2022 National Consumer Protection Week

Carson City, NV –Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and his Bureau of Consumer Protection are joining attorneys general throughout the country to celebrate National Consumer Protection Week from March 6-12, 2022. An annual tradition since 1998, this week is dedicated to helping people understand their consumer rights and avoid frauds and scams.

AG Ford will use several avenues to provide consumers with tips on popular and emerging scams that threaten the security of personal and financial information of Nevadans throughout the state. This year, the Office of the Attorney General will focus on many deceptive practices, including social media scams, COVID-related scams, notario fraud and additional scams related to debt relief and solar power. Through various outreach efforts, AG Ford will remind Nevadans of some repetitive tactics scammers use, and also inform Nevadans about new schemes.

“Informed consumers are the best roadblocks to frauds,” said AG Ford, “and National Consumer Protection Week is a coordinated effort to bring awareness to scams and schemes while giving consumers the tools, information and instincts they need to avoid those attempting to commit fraud upon them.”

Throughout the week the Office of the Attorney General will provide important information on a variety of scams on our website and on social media. Additionally, attorneys in AG Ford’s Bureau of Consumer Protection will share a video with examples of specific scams that all Nevadans should be aware of and are highly encouraged to share with friends and family.

More information about National Consumer Protection Week is available here. Consumers looking for information to protect themselves from scams may visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website and the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General welcomes information about all scams. Consumers who may have fallen victim to a scam may file complaints with our office here.