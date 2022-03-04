Submit Release
Advanced Coding Services Presents The ABC's of Healthcare's "Coding by the Lake"

Coding and Medical Billing CEU Retreat, Lake Placid FL, May 20th - 22nd 2022

“Where people working in healthcare can share ideas and insights addressing critical issues”, Karlene Dittrich”
— Karlene Dittrich, CEO Medrevenue Solutions
LAKE PLACID, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Coding Services presents the ABC’s of Healthcare’s “Coding by the Lake” , a coding and medical
billing retreat for Career growth and continuing education. This all inclusive event will take place at the
Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid FL, May 20th - 22nd, 2022.

Attendance to “Coding by the Lake” will earn attendees 15 AAPC approved CEU’s in one weekend while
networking and relationship building with industry leaders. Reduced early bird registration fee’s are
available until April 1st, 2022. To take advantage of early bird savings please visit our website's registration form.

You can learn more about Advanced Coding Services and The ABC's of Healthcare retreats on our website.

Instructors and speakers will cover relevant industry topics such as General Auditing, Compliance, Focused
Compliance, E/M Auditing, and Security. There will be giveaways and fun activities mixed in with the
educational sessions. The comprehensive list of industry professionals presenting includes:
 Beth Schleeper, CEO and Founder of Advanced Coding Services, COC, CPC, CPCO, CDEO, CPB, CPMA,
CPPM, CRC, CPC-I, CEMC, CEMA
 Karlene Dittrich, CEO and Founder of MedRevenue Solutions LLC, CBCS, CPC, CMPA, CECCS
 Rhonda Zollars, Medical Coding Manager, State of Arizona, COC, CPC an ACS instructor
 Pam Vanderbilt, AHIMA Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer, CPC, CPMA, CPPM, CPC-I, CEMC, CDEO, CPB,
CEMA
 Sharon J Oliver, AAPC Approved Instructor, CPC, CDEO, CRC, CPMA
 Chris Chapman, Owner and Founder of Office Plex Solutions, CPC
 Samantha Stensland, Healthcare Compliance Specialist, CPC, CMA

Advanced Coding Services organizes and puts on four continuing education retreats across the Country
each year ( Florida, California, Arizona, and New York ) helping those in the Medical Billing and Coding industry keep current with their Medical Billing and Coding certifications.

Beth Schleeper
Advanced Coding Services
+1 602-469-1193
Join us for Coding by the Lake in Lake Placid Florida, May 20th - 22nd, 2022

