W. Washington Street Temp Closure

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the east side of the intersection of West Washington Street and FM 1417 in Sherman will close for approximately three weeks, weather permitting, beginning March 7 as part of the ongoing FM 1417 reconstruction project.

The temporary closure is part of the original FM 1417 reconstruction plans presented during the public hearing for this project. The closure will allow crews to complete the paving/pavement for the east side of the new intersection, officials said.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, but those traveling on Washington Street should follow marked detour routes.

Eastbound traffic on Washington Street should detour north on FM 1417 to eastbound Taylor Street, then proceed southbound on Grant Street back to Washington Street. Westbound traffic on Washington Street should detour north on Grant Street, then proceed westbound on Taylor Street in order to access FM 1417.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.