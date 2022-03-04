Consumer Alert: Don’t Let Crypto Bots Drain Your Money

Friday, March 4, 2022

Cryptocurrency is becoming more popular. Naturally, that means fraudsters are increasing their efforts to scam you and lock you out of your account by using hacking bots. Cryptocurrency is new – don’t let it be the reason you get scammed.

In some cryptocurrency scams, scammers will repeatedly contact you claiming to be from a security prevention line and claim there was unauthorized activity from a failed log-in attempt. The caller will direct you to follow steps to reset your password using a one-time password (OTP) bot that will give them access to your account. These cybercriminals might also trick you into giving access to your cryptocurrency account through a fake two factor authentication. After getting access to your account, the hackers can drain all your funds.

These bots are extremely successful in their mission to steal your money, so take the following precautions to protect yourself and your cryptocurrency:

Most cryptocurrency companies will not make unsolicited calls to their customers. Just because someone tells you who they are or who they represent, it does not mean it is the truth. They will also never ask you for your personal information, such as your password, payment information, or social security number.

If you receive a call claiming to have suspected unauthorized activity on your cryptocurrency account, hang up and call the company using the number on their website. Never authenticate any activity using a prompt from an unknown caller.

Examine links or messages closely and verify independently before you share information.

Protect yourself quickly. If you respond to a phishing message, contact your bank, credit card company, or cryptocurrency company immediately.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, report the incident to the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division. Call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/.