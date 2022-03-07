Submit Release
Aviation Week Network Adds Award-Winning Aviation Journalist, Garrett Reim, as Space and Emerging Technologies Editor

Garrett will be instrumental in enabling us to further grow our space and emerging technology coverage across our leading media and intelligence products and services. ”
— Joe Anselmo, Editorial Director, Aviation Week Network
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, today announces award-winning aerospace and defense global content executive, Garrett Reim, is the new space and emerging technologies editor.
 
Reim, who is based in Los Angeles, bolsters Aviation Week Network’s editorial coverage of the space sector and advanced technologies that are shaping the future of aerospace and defense, including space startups, advanced air mobility and artificial intelligence.

Reim joins Aviation Week Network from FlightGlobal, where he wrote about military aircraft manufacturers and operators in the Americas. Prior, he covered technology for the Los Angeles Business Journal. In 2021, Reim won a Defense Media Award for his coverage of unmanned systems, and in 2020 he was named “Best Young Journalist” at the Aerospace Media Awards. Reim graduated cum laude from Pepperdine University with a degree in political science in 2010.
 
“Garrett holds a deep understanding of the space and technology sectors that is so critical to our customers, as well as expertise within the global aerospace and defense industry. We are proud to welcome him to the team,” said Joe Anselmo, Editorial Director, Aviation Week Network. “He will be instrumental in enabling us to further grow our space and emerging technology coverage across our leading media and intelligence products and services.”
 
Reim can be reached at garrett.reim@aviationweek.com.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK  
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

