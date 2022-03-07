Aviation Week Network Adds Award-Winning Aviation Journalist, Garrett Reim, as Space and Emerging Technologies Editor
Garrett will be instrumental in enabling us to further grow our space and emerging technology coverage across our leading media and intelligence products and services. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, today announces award-winning aerospace and defense global content executive, Garrett Reim, is the new space and emerging technologies editor.
— Joe Anselmo, Editorial Director, Aviation Week Network
Reim, who is based in Los Angeles, bolsters Aviation Week Network’s editorial coverage of the space sector and advanced technologies that are shaping the future of aerospace and defense, including space startups, advanced air mobility and artificial intelligence.
Reim joins Aviation Week Network from FlightGlobal, where he wrote about military aircraft manufacturers and operators in the Americas. Prior, he covered technology for the Los Angeles Business Journal. In 2021, Reim won a Defense Media Award for his coverage of unmanned systems, and in 2020 he was named “Best Young Journalist” at the Aerospace Media Awards. Reim graduated cum laude from Pepperdine University with a degree in political science in 2010.
“Garrett holds a deep understanding of the space and technology sectors that is so critical to our customers, as well as expertise within the global aerospace and defense industry. We are proud to welcome him to the team,” said Joe Anselmo, Editorial Director, Aviation Week Network. “He will be instrumental in enabling us to further grow our space and emerging technology coverage across our leading media and intelligence products and services.”
Reim can be reached at garrett.reim@aviationweek.com.
