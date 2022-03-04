Eight Michigan employers named Healthy Michigan Worksites

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 4, 2022

LANSING, Mich. - Eight Michigan employers recently received Healthy Michigan Worksite awards for efforts made to improve the health of their workforce, while another five worksites received honorable mentions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Healthy Michigan Worksite Award recognizes employers who use Designing Healthy Environments at Work (DHEW) tools and actively invest in wellness programs designed to improve the health of their workforce. The awardees have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing their culture of health by focusing on the work environment along with organizational practices and policies.

"These organizations serve as models for other Michigan businesses by taking proactive measures to develop and promote a culture of health and implementing data-informed objectives, often led by diverse and representative wellness committees," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "Their efforts have the potential to pay off with improved employee well-being, more effective management of health care costs and the ability to attract and retain top talent."

Awards are presented to worksites meeting defined criteria for Honorable Mention, Bronze, Silver (no awards were given at this level for award year 2021) or Gold status. These organizations have established outstanding worksite wellness programs, and can serve as distinguished models that seek to develop and enhance a culture of health.

2021 Healthy Michigan Worksite Awardees

Gold

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Health Department of Northwest Michigan

Bronze