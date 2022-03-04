Danssup Inc. Launches Operations in The United States; Opens Office in Austin, Texas

International Accelerator Portfolio Company Introduces The Ultimate Destination For Dance, Where You Can Excel, Learn, Earn & Have Fun: Danssup.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Accelerator is proud to welcome Danssup Inc. to the United States as the company launches US operations in Austin, Texas. Danssup is an all-in-one global dance community platform for dance videos, entertainment, dance events and battles, training, skill showcasing and more.

Danssup addresses everyone; from viewers, learners to industry professionals. “If there is dance, there is Danssup” is the team’s motto, which includes co-founders Bhaskar Bhardwaj, Nikhil Bhardwaj and founding partner Sumit Duggal. “Danssup is the only dance destination which keeps you entertained through short-form videos. Not only just entertainment, but it allows users to learn, earn, and showcase their talent with no boundaries” says Co-founder Nikhil Bhardwaj, a professional dancer, trainer, choreographer and dance academy owner.

The Danssup team was inspired to create a space that supports the entire 360° dance ecosystem due to the lack of a centralized platform with a specialized marketplace for dancers. Ineffective monetizing methods, an unorganized tutorial system, as well as scattered jobs and opportunities around dance are some of the problems Danssup is trying to solve.

“Dance professionals can now showcase their portfolios for potential clients and auditions and gain revenue. Trainers can easily engage students, upload and monetize their tutorials. Learners and simple users can browse entertaining, short dancing videos and battles, events and gigs in their area, as well as dance merchandise. We use virtual currency and NFTs for frictionless online transactions and withdrawals”, says co-founder and CTO Bhaskar Bhardwaj.

Danssup is available worldwide on iOS and Android.

“The International Accelerator is thrilled to have Danssup as part of our accelerator program. We believe Danssup will become the go-to platform for dancers and dance enthusiasts all around the world to develop a dynamic community that benefits everyone involved," said Parke Benjamin, COO of the International Accelerator.

About International Accelerator

Founded in 2014 by Angelos Angelou, the International Accelerator in Austin, Texas works exclusively with foreign-born founders, creators, and entrepreneurs to help them launch their companies in the United States. Their 12-month program offers foreign-born entrepreneurs the opportunity to live, work and develop their concept in the United States. International Accelerator, since inception, has helped entrepreneurs from over 13 countries raise an estimated $143M, with a total portfolio valuation of $530M.

To learn more about International Accelerator, visit https://www.internationalaccelerator.com/

To learn more about Danssup, visit https://www.danssup.com/

Danssup Inc.

8121 Bee Cave Road, Suite 150-D

Austin, Texas 78746