FAQs Main Page

People who dye their hair should follow these safety precautions:

Do a patch test before using dye on your hair. Here's how: Rub a tiny bit of the dye on the inside of your elbow or behind your ear. Leave it there for two days. If you get a rash, don't use the dye on your hair. You should do the test each time you dye your hair. (Salons should also do the patch test before dyeing your hair.)

Never dye your eyebrows or eyelashes. This can hurt your eyes. You might even go blind. FDA does not allow using hair dyes on eyelashes and eyebrows.

Keep hair dyes out of the reach of children.

Don't leave the dye on longer than the directions say you should.

Rinse your scalp well with water after dyeing.

Wear gloves when you apply the hair dye.